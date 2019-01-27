Obituary Notices: Week of Jan. 27, 2019

Juanita Cortez

June 24, 1958 – January 20, 2019

Juanita is survived by her husband, Federico Cortez; children, Gracia Katrina Acob (William), Ericson Cortez (Sherrah Mae), Jericho John Cortez (Tricia Mae); brothers, Ernesto Servilla, Arthur Servilla; sisters, Cristeta Magana, Fe Cenita Espiritu, Marita Gascon as well as numerous nieces and nephews and many good friends.

She is predeceased by her parents, Santiago and Encarnita Servilla; brothers, Rodolfo Servilla, Cesar Servilla, Fernando Servilla, Alex Servilla; sister, Editha Macanlalay; daughter, Saniel Joy Cortez.

Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019 at Ballard Family Mortuary. Service will begin at 7 p.m. Second day visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019 at Christ the King Church. Mass will begin at 11 a.m. with burial to follow at 12:30 p.m. at Maui Memorial Park.

Jordan Kekahuna Lawrence

April 25, 1983 – January 19, 2019

A memorial service for Jordan will be held on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at St. Theresa Church in Kīhei. Public visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.; mass will begin at 11 a.m.

Jordan was a roofer who worked in the construction industry for many years. He is survived by his wife, Chelsea Calvert; his son, Makoa Lawrence; mother, Lorlee (Jon) Cain; father, Samuel (Laureen) Lawrence; step-father, Scott English; grandparents, Iwalani Kimokeo Lawrence, Clara Fernandez, Juliette English, Bill Marrs, Maureen Marrs; sister, Erica Artates; brothers, Alex (Shantel) English, Christopher Lawrence, Nicholas Lawrence, Jonathan Lawrence, and nephews & nieces, Lawai’a English-Artates, Ryder English, Lahikina Artates, Ikea Artates, Status Artates, Steady-Grace Artates; and numerous aunties, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Joy Kukamahoa Bissen

November 15, 1935 – January 19, 2019

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Pāʻia Hawaiian Protestant Church; service will begin at 11:00 a.m.; cremation will follow.

Joy was a retired warehouse Manager at Maui Land & Pineapple Company. She was predeceased by her husband, Donald Bissen; and sons, Donald Bissen Jr. and Wesley Kahala Bissen Sr. She is survived by her daughters-in-law, Madonna “Donna” Bissen of Tacoma, Washington, Kehau Bissen; hanai son, Stevens-Drake (Lisa) Ho’okano; sister, Verna “Jiddy” U’u; brother, Ernest (Jackie) Hokoana; 6 grandchildren, Wesley Kahala Jr., Elliot Kalanipo’o, Joel Maka’aha, Jarrett Mino’aka, Derrick Ha’aheo, Darren La’akea; and 4 great grandchildren, Simira Makamae Wahine Ho’okai Bissen, Sophia Marie Kehaulani Bissen, Jarrett Mino’aka Bissen Jr., and Stance Konapiliahi Bissen.

Micah Moikeha

February 19, 1980 – January 14, 2019

Micah K. Moikeha, 38, of Kula, passed away on Jan. 14, 2019. He was born on Feb. 19, 1980 in Wailuku, Maui.

Visitation is at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Kahului Stake Center, service will begin at 12 p.m. Micah was a plumber at Dorvin D. Leis Company, Inc.

He is survived by his wife, Mandy Moikeha; children, Tehani Sue Nanea Moikeha, Dylan Kalei Moikeha; grandson, Kekaiehu Moikeha-Montalvo; mother, Susan Moikeha; siblings, Kaulana (Tali) Silifaiva, Kailea Moikeha, Chad Moikeha; grandmother, Lorita Webster; mother-in-law, Nancy Leis (Ralph) Overton; father-in-law, Andres Oania Jr.; brother-in-law, Dr. Rafael Oania; 2 nieces and 3 nephews.

Micah is predeceased by his father, Kalei Moikeha.

Gilbert Gonzales

January 21, 1935 – January 12, 2019

Gilbert Louis “Speedy” Gonzales, 84 passed away peacefully under the care of Island Hospice in Kahului. He is pre-deceased by his wife of 62 years, Betty Lou Elsie Gonzales.

Daughters: Donna L. Perkins, Clarisse A. Baisa, Gilbertha L. Kan Hai (Matthew) and Lavern M. Gonzales. He has six grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Gilbert is the last of the Gonzales family from Puuhala, Wailuku, Maui. His parents were Trinidad and Braulio Gonzales. His celebration of Life will be held Feb. 7, 2019 at Ballard’s Mortuary with a 9 to 10:30 a.m. visitation, a 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. service, lunch will follow and burial will be 1 p.m. at the Makawao Veteran’s cemetery.

Our family would like to thank our neighbors, friends and family, Dr. Cabal of Kaiser, the nurses who cared over dad and his caregivers at the Ocean View Adult Day Care Center, Maui County Office on Aging, the amazing nursing care at Island Hospice Maui. Our church family, New Hope Kahului, Pastor Kipi Higa, and Pastor Alan Carvalho, and, Dr. James Marocco , Kings Cathedral family. Mahalo to Ballard’s for their excellent service. Our sincere apologies if we missed anyone.