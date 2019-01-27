January 27, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. North wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a north wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 79. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. East northeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers after 10am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 79. East northeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a north northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Windy, with a north northeast wind 18 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. East northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. North wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy, with a north northwest wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a north wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. North northwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Breezy, with an east wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with a northeast wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 14 to 19 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Looking Ahead

Gusty north-northeast winds along with cool and dry conditions will prevail through a good portion of the week. Any showers that do develop will focus over windward and northern slopes each day. Rainfall accumulations will remain light with the dry air in place. Lighter winds and increasing moisture will be possible by next weekend.

