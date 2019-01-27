January 27, 2019 Surf Forecast

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Sunday February 03: The current northwest swell will slowly lower through the rest of the weekend. A series of new, moderate to large, northwest swells will move through the islands during the work week. The first will build tonight, peak near advisory levels across north and west facing shores Monday into Monday night, then lower through mid week. The second northwest swell is expected to build Tuesday night and Wednesday, then peak close to warning levels late Wednesday night and Thursday. This swell will then slowly lower through the end of the work week. Another northwest swell may then bring advisory level surf to north and west facing shores next weekend. Short period, choppy surf will affect east facing shores through much of the week, and east shore surf is expected to increase to around advisory levels Monday night through Wednesday.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

Surf: Head high N medium period swell with occasional 1-2′ overhead high sets.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NNW winds 15-20mph.

North West

Surf: Knee to waist high WNW ground swell with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Clean in the early morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting NNE 5-10mph.

West

Surf: Waist to chest high WNW ground swell for the morning with occasional shoulder high sets. This drops a bit in the afternoon.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the N.

South East

Surf: Thigh to waist high E medium period swell.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with N winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

