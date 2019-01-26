January 26, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 67. Light northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a north wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. North northwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. East southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. East northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Isolated showers before 7pm, then isolated showers after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Overnight: Frequent showers. Low around 56. Northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. East southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Point

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. East northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. West southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Frequent showers. Low around 65. Northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Breezy, with a northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 64. East northeast wind around 9 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 79. North northeast wind 9 to 13 mph.

Looking Ahead

A weak cold frontal boundary southeast of the state will continue to spread clouds and showers over Maui and the Big Island through the morning hours. Cool and breezy north to northeast winds are forecast with mostly sunny skies for all other areas. Trade wind weather will continue through next week with clouds and some showers favoring windward and mountain areas.

