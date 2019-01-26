January 26, 2019 Surf Forecast

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND EAST FACING SHORES

Swell Summary

Outlook through Saturday February 02: Surf along north and west facing shores will slowly lower through the weekend as a large west-northwest swell eases. Surf along east facing shores will increase today as a moderate, short-period north swell wraps energy in, then decrease through the rest of the weekend. A moderate long-period reinforcement will bring the surf back to around advisory- levels for north and west facing shores early next week. A small background easterly swell will linger through the weekend before fading early next week.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Chest to head high NW ground swell with occasional slightly overhead sets. This rotates more from the N during the afternoon.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NNW winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high WNW ground swell with occasional shoulder high sets.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ENE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting N 15-20mph in the afternoon.

West

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high WNW ground swell for the morning with occasional head high sets. This builds in the afternoon with sets up to slightly overhead high.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds 5-10mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the N.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high E medium period swell.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with N winds 20-25mph.

