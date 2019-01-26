Hawai‘i Island Road & Lane Closures, Jan. 26–Feb. 1

The State of Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation and the County of Hawaiʻi Department of Public Works have announced the following temporary lane closures Saturday through Friday, Jan. 26 through Feb. 1, 2019.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

For information about statewide closures, go online.

MĀMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTES 11/190)

KA‘Ū Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) between mile markers 56 and 57 in the vicinity of Ninole Loop Road on Monday Jan. 28, through Friday, Feb. 1, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for grading, hauling, and concrete operations.

KA‘Ū Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 51 and 55 in Pahala on Monday, Jan. 28, through Friday, Feb. 1, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

NORTH KONA Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 190) in both directions between mile markers 32 and 33 on Monday, Jan. 28, through Friday, Feb. 1, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping work.

SOUTH KONA Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 93 and 95 on Monday, Jan. 28, through Friday Feb. 1, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

HAWAI‘I BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19)

SOUTH HILO Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions at Hakalau Plantation Road Overpass (vicinity of Mile Marker 15.5) and O‘okala Plantation Road Overpass (vicinity of Mile Marker 30.3) on Monday, Jan. 28 to Friday, Feb. 1, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., for bridge inspections.

SOUTH HILO (WEEKEND/WEEKLY WORK) Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 19.4 on Saturday, Jan. 26, and Monday, Jan. 28, through Friday, Feb. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for road repairs.

SOUTH HILO (WEEKEND/WEEKLY WORK) Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 11.1 at Pepe‘ekeo on Saturday, Jan. 26, and Monday, Jan. 28, through Friday, Feb. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for road repairs.

SOUTH HILO (WEEKEND/WEEKLY WORK) Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 3.6 in Wainaku on Saturday, Jan. 26, and Monday, Jan. 28, through Wednesday, Jan. 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for road repairs.

SOUTH HILO (WEEKEND/WEEKLY WORK) Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 5 and 10 on Saturday, Jan. 26, through Sunday, Jan. 27, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Monday, Jan. 28, through Friday, Feb. 1, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., for roadway paving.

SOUTH HILO Alternating lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 3.2 in Wainaku on Thursday, Jan. 31, through Friday, Feb. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for road repairs.

QUEEN KA‘AHUMANU HIGHWAY (ROUTE 19)

NORTH KONA Possible alternating lane closure on Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 90 and 91 on Monday, Jan. 28, through Friday, Feb. 1, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for barricade installations.

AKONI PULE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 270)

NORTH KOHALA Alternating lane closure on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions between mile markers 24 and 26 on Monday, Jan. 28, through Friday, Feb. 1, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping work.

VOLCANO ROAD (ROUTE 11)

PUNA Alternating lane closure on Volcano Road (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 14 and 16 on Monday, Jan. 28, through Friday, Feb. 1, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

KOHALA MOUNTAIN ROAD (ROUTE 250)

SOUTH KOHALA Alternating lane closure on Kohala Mountain Road (Route 250) in both directions between Mile Markers 4 and 6 in Kapa‘au on Monday, Jan. 28, through Friday, Feb. 1, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping work.