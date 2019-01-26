Buddhist Teacher to Give Talk and Retreat in Kohala

A distinguished Tibetan Buddhist teacher will lead a weekend meditation retreat on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 2 and 3, at the Kohala Institute at ‘Iole in Kapa‘au.

Anam Thubten, a teacher, author and founder of the Dharmata Founation, will also give a public dharma talk at the venue on Friday, Feb. 1, at 7 p.m. Admission is by donation.

Thubten will discuss three key aspects of meditation to help participants develop their practice and work with thoughts and emotions: mindful attention, open awareness and loving kindness.

“By practicing these, we can let go of negative mental patterns,” said Thubten. “We can expand our heart and mind, bringing about joy, peace and inner freedom.”

Thubten will lead an in-depth retreat on Feb. 2 and 3, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Advanced registration is required and participants are urged to attend both days to fully benefit from the retreat.

According to the Dharmata Foundation, “Once a retreat begins, a sacred container is formed, made up of each person’s good intentions to be fully present. Leaving the retreat early energetically breaks that container for others. Our mutual presence supports each other.”

Thubten is a Tibetan native who began practicing the Nyingma lineage of Tibetan Buddhism at an early age. He is the author of several books including Embracing Each Moment, No Self, No Problem, and The Magic of Awareness.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The true joy of being a human comes when we know how to live life fully,” said. Thubten. “Loving our own life requires loving the present moment. Sometimes we may have to embrace the present moment with courage when life situations become uncomfortable. Other times, we may need to open our heart to recognize that such moments are filled with blessings and goodness.”

Overnight accommodations are available during the retreat at the Kohala Institute (call 808-889-5151) or at the Kohala Village Inn & Hub (call 808-889-0404).

Registration is $150 and available online or by contacting anamthubten.bigisland2019.info@gmail.com.