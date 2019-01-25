January 25, 2019 Surf Forecast

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES

Swell Summary

Outlook through Friday February 01: Surf along north and west facing shores will slowly lower through the weekend as a large west-northwest swell eases. A moderate long- period reinforcement will bring the surf back to around advisory- levels for north and west facing shores early next week. Advisory- level surf will be possible over the weekend along east facing shores as a short- period north-northeast swell fills in. A small background easterly swell will linger through the weekend before fading early next week.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high mix of NW long period swell and E medium period swell for the morning. The surf builds from the NW in the afternoon with sets up to slightly overhead high.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SE.

North West

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high WNW ground swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NNE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting W for the afternoon.

West

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high mix of WNW ground swell and NW long period swell

Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high E medium period swell with occasional shoulder high sets.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 5-10mph. Glassy conditions are expected for the late day with WSW winds less than 5mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

