January 24, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. West southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly between 10am and 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly between 7pm and 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kona

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Calm wind.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. North northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Light north northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. North northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers between 9pm and midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with an east wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 20 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Point

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Northeast wind around 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers before 9am. Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 77. East northeast wind 11 to 13 mph.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. West wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers before midnight, then isolated showers after 3am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Clear, with a low around 64. Southeast wind around 6 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 83. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west northwest in the morning.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 64. Light and variable wind.

Looking Ahead

A ridge will remain nearly stationary near Kauai today, with mainly fair weather and light to gentle winds over the area. A front from the northwest will reach Kauai on Friday, then continue southeast, past the Big Island through Saturday, bringing clouds and showers.

