January 24, 2019 Surf Forecast

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES

Swell Summary

Outlook through Thursday January 31: Surf along north and west facing shores will slowly lower through the weekend as a large west-northwest swell eases. A moderate long-period reinforcement will bring the surf back to around advisory-levels for north and west facing shores early next week. Advisory-level surf will be possible over the weekend along east facing shores as a short- period north-northeast swell fills in. A small background easterly swell will linger through the weekend before fading early next week.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Head high NW ground swell with occasional 1-2′ overhead high sets.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SSE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ESE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high WNW ground swell for the morning with occasional shoulder high sets. This drops a bit in the afternoon.

Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with S winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Chest to head high WNW ground swell with occasional slightly overhead high sets.

Conditions: Clean in the early morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high E medium period swell.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNW winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

