Final Day of Bird Hunting at PTA for 2018–2019 Season

The US Army at Pohakuloa Training Area (PTA) is offering a final day of bird hunting on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the Keamuku Maneuver Area, also known as KMA areas 1, 2 and 3. This is the final opportunity for bird hunting on PTA for the 2018-2019 season.

“The results of recent hunts and the positive feedback received from the local community are encouraging so we took a look at the calendar and were able to fit in one last day for local bird hunters,” said Brian Leo, game manager, Pohakuloa Training Area.

Leo added that the game management team at PTA is continually reviewing feedback from Hawai‘i Island hunters, and incorporating changes to make the program better each time.

Bird permits are $25, and general hunting permits are $40 (which includes mammal and bird) and availablen online. Here, hunters can find more information regarding the schedule, fees, maps, regulations and more.

Hunters can also visit the “Hawai’i Island Hunting–PTA” Facebook group for updates and other Information including volunteer opportunities. For more information, call Brian Leo at (808) 315-1545.