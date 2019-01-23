Town Hall Meeting Held for Update on Lloyd’s Litigation

Approximate 40 to 50 Leilani Estates residents attended a town hall meeting in response to the latest developments in the Lloyd’s of London litigation with Puna homeowners on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, beginning at 4 p.m. at the Grand Naniloa Hotel Palm Room in Hilo. http://bigislandnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/Lloyds.m4a

Press play to listen to the presentation

The meeting was hosted by Attorneys Jeffrey E. Foster and E. Kirk Wood and included a free presentation as well as a Q&A session regarding lawsuits that have been filed in East Hawai’i.

The meeting included litigation updates, an introduction to additional team members, inspection updates and then a Q&A session for residents in attendance. The attorneys are preparing depositions and are working hard to get information released and get everyone paid for what they are meant to be paid.

Foster stated that they had been in front of Judge Nakamoto twice and the judge ruled to approve to allow the cases to be consolidated.

Wood stated that there are five lawsuits filed with 28 individual cases involved in the suits, with an additional two additional cases that will be filed in the next 10 days that will have as many as 25 to 28 people involved.

The defendants in the case are: Lloyd’s of London, Monarch E & S, Worldwide Facilities, First Risk, Beazely, Pyramid, Aloha, Finance Insurance, John Mullen, ARM CJW & Judy Moa.

The technical team assisting the attorneys in the lawsuits includes Georg Inglis, Alana Marietta, Lynda Lefever, Rick Haslett and JP Michard.

Homeowners seeking further information can reach Foster Law Offices by going online or by calling (808) 348-7800.