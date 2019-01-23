AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Nā Leo to Broadcast BIIF Girls Division I & II Soccer Championships

By Big Island Now
January 23, 2019, 11:45 AM HST (Updated January 23, 2019, 11:45 AM)
×

Nā Leo TV will broadcast live, the Girls Big Island Interscholastic Federation (BIIF) Division I & II Soccer Championships from Pai‘ea Stadium on the campus of the Kamehameha Schools on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2019.

  • The Division II championship game starts at 5 p.m., between Kamehameha (10-4) and HPA (12-1-1).
  • The Division I championship game will begin at 7 p.m., between Konawaena (10-3-1) and Hilo (13-0-1).

You can find both championship matchups on Spectrum Channel 54, online, and streaming via the Na Leo mobile app.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments