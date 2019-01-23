Nā Leo to Broadcast BIIF Girls Division I & II Soccer Championships

Nā Leo TV will broadcast live, the Girls Big Island Interscholastic Federation (BIIF) Division I & II Soccer Championships from Pai‘ea Stadium on the campus of the Kamehameha Schools on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2019.

The Division II championship game starts at 5 p.m., between Kamehameha (10-4) and HPA (12-1-1).

The Division I championship game will begin at 7 p.m., between Konawaena (10-3-1) and Hilo (13-0-1).

You can find both championship matchups on Spectrum Channel 54, online, and streaming via the Na Leo mobile app.