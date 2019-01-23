January 23, 2019 Weather Forecast

January 23, 2019 Weather ForecastJanuary 23, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated January 23, 2019, 5:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. West southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east southeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light south southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Light east wind.
Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 83. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 76. North northeast wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 56. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph.
Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 76. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kohala
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. East wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
South Point
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Isolated showers before noon. Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. West northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Southeast wind around 7 mph.
Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 64. Southeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Looking Ahead
Fair weather will prevail through Thursday as a ridge remains in the island vicinity. Showers carried by the east to southeasterly wind flow will reach the windward areas at times. Afternoon clouds and a few showers will develop over the islands under daytime sea breezes, with partial clearing at night under land breezes. A front will move down the island chain Friday into Saturday, bringing a period of rainfall and ushering in cool northeast winds for the weekend.
