January 22, 2019 Weather Forecast

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. West southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 83. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Light east wind.

Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 83. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. East northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. East wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. East wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

South Point

Today: Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.

Looking Ahead

Mainly fair weather will prevail through Thursday as a ridge persists in the island vicinity. Showers carried by the southeasterly wind flow will reach the windward areas at times. Afternoon clouds and a few showers will develop over the islands under daytime sea breezes, with partial clearing at night under land breezes. A front is expected to bring an increase in showers Friday into Saturday, with cooler condition spreading across the islands over the weekend.

