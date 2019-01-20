Obituary Notices: Week of Jan. 20, 2018

Abraham Stanley Canha

March 25, 1944 – January 14, 2019

Abraham Stanley Canha, 74, of Haiku, Maui, peacefully passed away on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019 under the care of Islands Hospice. He was born in Puʻunēnē, Maui on March 25, 1944 to the late Augustine & Grace Leval Canha. Abraham was a Heavy Equipment Mechanic for the construction and automotive industries. He will continue to live in the hearts of his loving wife, Alberta Canha; son, Michael S. (Chelsie) Canha; daughter, Charlene M. (Keith) Burgess; 4 grandchildren, Emma Burgess, Evan Burgess, Jonathon Canha, and Jaesha Mata; sisters, Sylvia (McCoy) Perreira and Anita Sing. He was predeceased by his brothers, August (Carolyn) Canha and Jordan (Karen) Canha Sr. The family would like to thank Violeta Balino for caring for him and the staff of MMMC-ER & Kula Hospital.

Services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 at St. Joseph’s Church in Makawao with visitation at 9 a.m. with Mass to begin at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Joseph’s cemetery.

Alfred Joseph “Joe” Miller

June 22, 1938 – January 11, 2019

Alfred Joseph “Joe” Miller, 80, of Kīhei, Maui, passed away on Jan. 11, 2019 at his home. He was born June 22, 1938 in Huntington, Nebraska. Raised in Sioux City Iowa youngest of 9 siblings. Moved to Denver Colorado where he met his soul mate Barbara “Sam” Miller. He then spent the rest of his beautiful life on Kaua’i 1985-1995 then Maui from 1995 – Present with his beautiful wife Sam, son and daughter in-law Chad and Tiare Miller and grandchildren Teiva, Tiani and Te’mana Miller. Joe was an amazing husband, father and grandfather that just loved life and spread his smile and positivity to everyone he met his entire life. He will be missed by many.

We love you Grandpa Joe!! Ballard Family Mortuary is assisting with the arrangements. Visitation will start at 4:30 p.m. with Eulogy to follow at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday Jan. 23, 2019.