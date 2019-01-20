Nā Leo to Broadcast BIIF Girls Division I & II Basketball Championships

Nā Leo TV will broadcast live on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, the Girls BIIF Division I & II Basketball Championships from the Ellison Onizuka Gymnasium on the campus of Konawaena High School.

The Division II championship game starts at 5 p.m., followed by the Division I championship game at 7 p.m. You can find both matchups on Spectrum Channel 54, streaming online or via the Nā Leo TV mobile app.

Divisional playoffs will take place on Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, among the top four seeds. Winners will advance to the championship.