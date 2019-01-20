January 20, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

Hilo

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly between 7am and 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly between 7pm and 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. East wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

M.L.King Day: Partly sunny, with a high near 81. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Waimea

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

M.L.King Day: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with a north wind around 24 mph becoming east in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Breezy, with a south wind around 18 mph becoming north northeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

M.L.King Day: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 14 to 18 mph becoming southeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 63. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

M.L.King Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph.

Looking Ahead

Large scale winds are light southeasterlies today allowing land and sea breezes to develop over each island ahead of a weak cold front approaching from the northwest. The forward motion of this front stalls the clouds and showers just northwest of Kauai by tomorrow afternoon. Shower activity will remain isolated through the week with periods of scattered showers favoring mountain and interior sections through the week. A weakened ridge north of the state will keep light winds will keep land and sea breezes in the forecast through Thursday. Another weak front should move into the Hawaii region on Friday.

