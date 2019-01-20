January 20, 2019 Surf Forecast

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Sunday January 27: Surf along north and west facing shores will gradually rise through the first half of the week, likely reaching advisory levels for north and west facing shores by Tuesday night, then near warning levels Wednesday into Thursday as moderate to large overlapping northwest swells move through. A large reinforcement out of the northwest will be possible Friday into the weekend. A small to moderate east swell is expected by midweek, which will lead to rising surf along east facing shores Tuesday through midweek.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high mix of NNW wind swell and ESE wind swell

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with SSE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting SE 20-25mph in the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee high NW medium period swell in the morning with occasional thigh high sets. This drops a bit in the afternoon.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high ESE wind swell with occasional shoulder high sets.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE 5-10mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

