Paving Work Scheduled on Hwy 19 on MLK Jr. Day

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation informs the traveling public that the alternating lane closure of Hawai‘i Belt Road (Highway 19) north of Hilo will continue Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Monday’s paving work on Highway 19 will take place between Honoli‘i Bridge and Kuikahi Street. Alternating traffic control to allow for travel in both directions will be in place. Motorists are advised to expect delays in the area.

Elsewhere on Hawai‘i Island, daytime lane closures are not scheduled due to observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.