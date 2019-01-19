January 19, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. West southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after 1pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 62. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers after 1pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a northeast wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with an east wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Windy, with an east wind 24 to 29 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with an east wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. West wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. West wind 8 to 11 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 81. Northeast wind 7 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Sunday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Looking Ahead

Moderate to breezy trades will return for a brief period today, then shift toward the south and weaken tonight through Monday as another cold front approaches. This front is expected to stall and weaken near or just north of Kauai late Monday through Tuesday. Increasing moisture combined with this front stalling nearby will support the best rainfall chances setting up over Kauai through the first half of the week, especially through the afternoon hours as sea breezes setup. Elsewhere, drier conditions and light winds are expected.

