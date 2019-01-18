Tomas Kubinek to Perform at UH PAC, Feb. 13

The University of Hawai`i at Hilo Performing Arts Center welcomes Tomas Kubinek’s internationally acclaimed solo performance Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at 7:30 p.m.

Kubinek, a self-declared “fool, clown, visual poet, solo performance artist, multi-talented vaudevillian, comic genius and charming huckster,” performs his exuberant one-man show that is equal parts comic brilliance, virtuosic vaudeville and irresistible charm.

“Described as a collision of theatre and music-hall, Kubinek’s one-man show is sure to delight audiences of all ages,” said PAC Manager Lee Dombroski.

Presale tickets for reserved seating are $25 General, $20 Discount and $12 UH Hilo/HawCC students (with a valid student ID) and children, up to age 17, pre-sale.

At the door, tickets are $30 General, $25 Discount and $17 UH Hilo/HawCC students (with a valid student ID) and children, up to age 17.

Tickets are available by calling the UH Hilo Box Office at (808) 932-7490, Tuesday through Friday, 10

a.m. to 2 p.m., or by ordering online.