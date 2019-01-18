MISSING: Hi‘ilei Peneku, 16, Honokaʻa Area

Hawaiʻi Island police are searching a Hi‘ilei Peneku, a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing from the Honokaʻa Town area since Jan. 16, 2019.

She is about 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown eyes, long brown hair and a light complexion. She has a tattoo of a sunflower on her right shoulder.

Police ask that anyone with information on her whereabouts call the Hawai‘i Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Officer Luke Watkins of the Hāmākua Patrol Division at (808) 775-7533 or email Sergeant Dean Uyetake at dean.uytetake@hawaiicounty.gov.