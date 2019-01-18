January 18, 2019 Surf Forecast

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Friday January 25: The current swell will shift out of the north and fade away by Monday. Surf from a west northwest swell arriving Sunday night will likely remain below the advisory threshold. Large west northwest swells peaking Wednesday and Thursday are expected to produce advisory level surf. A very large northwest swell may arrive Thursday night. Surf will increase along east facing shores over the weekend as trade winds build upstream of the area. Surf will remain very small along south facing shores.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

Surf: Head high NNW ground swell with occasional 1-2′ overhead high sets.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NW winds 5-10mph. This becomes Sideshore texture/chop for the afternoon.

North West

Surf: Knee to waist high WNW medium period swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW 5-10mph.

West

Surf: Waist high WNW ground swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Clean in the early morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

South East

Surf: Knee to waist high ESE wind swell with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with WNW winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNE 5-10mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

