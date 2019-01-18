Hui Kakoʻo Benefit Concert Series Continues

The Hui Kakoʻo Benefit Concert Series will return to Keauhou Shopping Center at 5 p.m. on Jan. 26, 2019.

The concert, featuring Kawika Kahiapo, will be held at the Kai Malo‘o Reef Stage in front of Longs Drugs.

The concert supports The Food Basket; admission to this family-friendly event is two cans of food. Bring more for a chance to win a prize from concert sponsors.

Sponsors include Bianelli’s Gourmet Pizza, Blue Sea Artisans Gallery, Kona Stories, L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, Paradise Found Boutique and 2nd Wave.

For more information, go online.

Friday Hula Show

Every Friday, a hula performance will be held at the Heritage Court Stage at 6 p.m. On Friday, Jan. 18, Halau E Hulali Mai I Ka La will perform.

ADVERTISEMENT

Movies, Events and More!

This weekend, check out Glass at Regal Cinemas Keauhou Stadium 7, where security guard David Dunn uses his supernatural abilities to track Kevin Wendell Crumb, a disturbed man who has 24 personalities. Find more movies and showtimes at the Regal Cinemas Keauhou Stadium 7 website.

Events

Check out one of Keauhou Shopping Center’s newest tenants, Robert Thomas Fine Art & Gifts, a family-run art gallery. Their grand opening event will be on Jan. 19 at 10 a.m. Stop by and meet the artists. Visit www.RobertThomasArt.com.

Visit Kona Stories for its Memoir Book Club on Jan. 22 at 6 p.m. Bring a pūpū or beverage to share. The club will discuss Educated: A Memoir by Tara Westover. The event is free to anyone who purchased the book at Kona Stories or a $5 donation is appreciated. See www.konastories.com.

Shopping/Dining

Visit Blue Sea Artisans Gallery and see artwork by waterpainter Felicia Fry, the gallery’s featured artist of the month. Visit the shop on Wednesday afternoons when Fry is working from 2 to 6 p.m. and talk story with her. Visit www.facebook.com/TheBlueSeaArtisans for more information.

Enjoy local cuisine at L&L Hawaiian Barbecue. Visit www.hawaiianbarbecue.com.

For a list of stores and restaurants at the center, go online.