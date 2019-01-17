January 17, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 11 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. South southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. West northwest wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a light west southwest wind becoming southwest 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a southwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming northeast 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. South southwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 69. Windy, with a southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Windy, with a west southwest wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East southeast wind 7 to 13 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. West wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. West wind 9 to 13 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a light north northwest wind becoming north northeast 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 81. Light west southwest wind becoming southwest 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. South southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light south after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead

A cold front approaching Kauai will produce gusty southwesterly winds and wetter conditions over the western end of the state today. Showers, along with a chance of thunderstorms, will accompany the front as it pushes down the island chain from later today through late Friday. Northwesterly winds and drier conditions will fill in behind the front after it passes. A brief period of trade winds is expected from late Friday through Saturday as high pressure passes by north of the area. A new front approaching Kauai early next week is expected to produce another period of southeast to south winds and increasing showers.

