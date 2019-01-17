Deadline to Submit Entries to Pele Awards Coming Up

The deadline to submit entries for the 2019 Pele Awards Competition is coming up. The annual awards program recognizes exceptional advertising and design work created in Hawai‘i.

Key submission dates are as follows:

Early Bird Online Entry Deadline: Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, 11:59 p.m. (Early Bird Rate: $85 for members and $100 for non-members) Final Online Entry Deadline: Monday, Feb. 4, 11:59 p.m. (Entry Rate: $95 for members and $110 for non-members) Final Entry Envelope Submission with Payment Deadline: Tuesday, Feb. 5, 1 p.m. All entrants must register and finalize the entries online.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the prestigious awards program that honors advertising and design excellence in all media, including print, online, broadcast, out-of-home and public service advertising. To be eligible for consideration for a Pele Award, all work must appear in the media in the 2018 calendar year (Jan. 1, 2018 and Dec. 31, 2018). In addition to the professional division, there are also college and high school divisions. For a complete list of categories and divisions, download the 2019 Pele Awards booklet from the Pele Awards website.

“Each year our advertising and design world comes together to showcase the best that our state has to offer in creativity,” said Paul Lam, Pele Awards chair. “We are pleased and proud to support our creative community that does so much to enhance our industry.”

Winners will be announced at the 2019 Pele Awards Show on April 20, 2019, at The Royal Hawaiian Hotel.

All Pele Award winners will automatically be forwarded to the American Advertising Federation’s 2019 National ADDY Competition, the world’s largest advertising competition.

All entries must be dropped off or mailed to:

ELECTRIC PENCIL Attn: PELE AWARDS

501 Sumner St. #3B1 Honolulu, HI 96817

For more information, go online or email PeleAwards@aafhawaii.com.