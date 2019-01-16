Town Hall Meeting on Lloyd’s of London Litigation

A Town Hall meeting will be held in response to the latest developments in the Lloyd’s of London litigation that is going on with Puna homeowners, will be hosted by Attorney at Law, Jeffrey E Foster on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Grand Naniloa Hotel Palm Room in Hilo.

The meeting will include a free presentation as well as a question and answer session about the latest developments in the Lloyd’s of London lawsuit.

According to a press release, “The meeting will feature several special guest presenters. Foster and his team represent dozens of homeowners whose insurance claims have been denied, delayed and handled in bad faith by Lloyd’s of London and its affiliates.”

This town hall meeting will provide updates and information on our Lloyd’s of London litigation with a focus on claims involving still-standing homes. Homeowners seeking further information can reach Foster Law Offices by going online or calling (808) 348-7800.

The Grand Naniloa Hotel is located at 93 Banyan Drive in Hilo.