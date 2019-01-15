January 15, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light and variable wind becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Light south southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Point

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 9 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Light east southeast wind.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph after midnight.

Looking Ahead

A stable and mostly dry weather pattern will remain in place with light and variable winds today. On Wednesday, an approaching cold front from the northwest will cause winds to shift towards a more southerly direction with scattered showers. On Thursday and Friday a cold front sweeps through the state from west to east, spreading clouds and showers over each island. Expect a return to trade winds Friday afternoon into Saturday with typical windward and mauka showers. Another cold front approaches the islands for the first half of next week with another round of wet weather.

