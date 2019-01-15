Sen. Schatz Comments on Census Question Decision

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) released a statement on Jan. 15, 2019, in response to a federal judge’s decision to strike down the Trump Administration’s plan to add a question on citizenship to the 2020 Census.

Schatz led a bicameral group of over 120 current and former members of Congress on an amicus brief to support the lawsuit filed by the State of New York to stop the addition of a divisive, untested citizenship question to the 2020 Census.

“This ruling confirms what we knew all along: The addition of a citizenship question to the 2020 Census was politically motivated and unlawful,” Sen. Schatz said.