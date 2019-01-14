January 14, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Light south southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. South southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Point

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a north wind 16 to 20 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 18 mph becoming north in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a north wind 11 to 16 mph becoming south in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph.

Looking Ahead

Mostly dry and stable weather conditions with light variable winds will continue through early Wednesday morning. Winds will shift towards a more southerly direction on Wednesday afternoon as a cold front approaches the Hawaiian Islands from the northwest. This cold front will sweep through the islands from west to east on Thursday and Friday producing a period of widespread showers across the state. More typical trade wind weather will return on Saturday with southeasterly winds forecast on Sunday ahead of another frontal system.

