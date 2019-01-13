AD
County Band to Play Free Concert at Hale Halawai Park

By Big Island Now Staff
January 13, 2019, 11:00 AM HST (Updated January 13, 2019, 9:19 AM)
West Hawai‘i County Band. Courtesy photo.

The public is invited to enjoy a free live concert performed by the West Hawai‘i County Band on Friday, Jan. 18, at Hale Halawai Park in Kona.

The concert will begin at 6:30 p.m. and feature music including: Frank Erickson’s Blue Ridge Overture, A Charlie Brown Celebration; a medley from the Peanuts gang, Twentiana; tunes from the roaring 20s like I’m Looking Over a Four Leaf Clover, The Charleston and The Symphonic Duke; a medley of swinging jazz tunes from Duke Ellington; and The Liberty Bell March by one of America’s foremost composers for band, John Philip Sousa.

The West Hawai‘i County Band is a 20-piece community and civic band made up of local community members. For more information, visit: www.westhawaiiband.com.

The next scheduled free Friday concert will be on Friday, March 15. The Feb. 15 concert has been cancelled.

