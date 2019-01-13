Obituary Notices: Week of Jan. 13, 2019

Patrick LeRoy Coito Sr.

May 22, 1946 – December 25, 2018

Patrick LeRoy Coito Sr., 72, of Honoka‘a, died on Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018, at home. He was born on May 22, 1946, in Kohala, Hawai‘i. He was the owner of Ohana Woods, a retired café and nutritional aide at North Hawaii Community Hospital and a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Visitation will be held from 8 to 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Honoka‘a; Memorial Mass at 10 a.m. Casual attire.

Charlotte Puha

March 29, 1943 – January 5, 2019

Charlotte is survived by her children Tami Nohealani Puha, Wendi Keala (Adrian) Hoopai, Wayne Keone (Jenn) Puha Sr., Babette Diane (Jimmy) Kahalekai; grandchildren, Allen Kato Kahuialoha (Ani) Puha, Willeen Leinaala Puha, William Lepelio Puha Jr., Whitney Lilii Anela O Ka Lani (Kaalai) Miller, Waylen Lanakila Hele Haaheo Keneke Puha, Aisley Hepomaikaiiamaiokeakua Anuhea Hoopai, Jordon Kamahele Takakura-Puha, Keonekai Austin Puha, Wayne Keone Puha Jr., James Kimo Kahalekai Jr., Brandon Kaimana Kahalekai, Derek Kaipo Kahalekai Sr., Zachary Kekoa Kahalekai, Melissa Dela Cruz, Hollee Dela Cruz; great grandchildren, Alina Kapuanani Miller, Kaalai Alii Sterling Miller Jr., Kaspian Kukailimoku Miller, Derek Kaipo Kahalekai Jr., Eden Lopaka Kahoohanohano, Kash Anthony Kahopahele Oly Kahoohanohano; sisters, Susan Kahana Niau, Patricia Mahealani Stone.She is predeceased by her husband, William Kenneth Puha; parents, Charles & Susan Palakiko; son, William Lepelio (Cherleen) Puha Sr.; brother James Palakiko.Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at Ballard Family Mortuary. Service will begin at 11 a.m.

Christopher Lopez

November 29, 1944 – January 5, 2019

Christopher was a retired supervisor of Maui Electric and the Ma’alea power plant. He enjoyed golfing and was the treasurer for the Pukalani Country Club. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and family.Christopher is survived by his wife Patricia Carol Lopez. His Mother; Stella Lopez. Sons; Christopher Lopez III (Jeannie), Carlton Koa Lopez (Michelle). Stepchildren; Dawn (Kenneth) Kinores, Kevin (Aimee) Inouye, Shane (Jenna) Inouye, along with 7 Grandchildren and 2 hanai Grandchildren. He is also survived by his Sisters; Arleen Tolentino, Brenda Lopez and Brother; Douglas Lopez.

He is predeceased by his Father Christopher B. Lopez Sr. Memorial Service will be held at Christ the King Catholic Church in Kahului on January 18th, 2019. Visitation will be begin at 9:30 a.m. with Mass to follow at 11 a.m.

Ralph Gens

November 25, 1924 – January 3, 2019

Ralph Samuel Gens, of Kailua Kona, Hawaii, passed away on January 3, 2019. He was born in Berlin, Germany on November 25, 1924. Ralph served in the U.S. Army, WWII, and worked as Chief Engineer at the Bonneville Power Administration.

He is survived by son David (Cynthia) Gens of Portland, Oregon; daughter Marilyn-Renee Gens Johnson of Kailua Kona; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; dear cousins, worldwide.

Private services will be held. The family suggests donations to the Kahalu’u Bay Education Center, http://kohalacenter.org/kbec.

Lucilla Pacubas Paet

October 31, 1965 – January 2, 2019

Lucila Pacubas Paet, 53 of Wailuku, passed away on January 2, 2019 at Maui Memorial Medical Center. She was born on October 31, 1965 in the Philippines.

Visitation from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, January 18, 2019 at St. Anthony Church, prayer service 7 p.m.

Visitation 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 19, 2019 at Christ the King Church, Mass 9 a.m., and burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. at Maui Memorial Park.

Lucila was a gourmet cook for Gate Gourmet.

She is survived by her husband, Efren Paet; children, Efrenila, Robin, and Kimberly Joy Paet; grandchildren, Eithan Riley, and Haydin Keahiuluikamalu; sisters, Caridad Abinion Pacubas, Laura Pacubas Vizarra, Julita Pacubas Cortez, Irene Pacubas Banez, Rosemarie Abinion Pacubas; and brother, Richard Abinion Pacubas.

Mauloa Pacheco

May 26, 1998 – January 1, 2019

Mauloa Kamali’i “Kama” Pacheco, age 20, passed away on Tuesday, January 1, 2019, on Kula Maui. He was born May 26, 1998, on Wailuku Maui. He was a 2017graduate of King Kekaulike High School. Kama truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; playing sports and spending time with his parents and brother. He is survived by his parents Ronda L. and Charlie Pacheco Jr; brother, Makana Pacheco; and many aunties, uncles, and cousins. Family, friends, and others whose lives Kama touched are invited to his celebration of life at the HOLY GHOST CATHOLIC CHURCH, 4300 Lower Kula Rd, Kula, from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. on Friday, January 11, 2019.

Oberle Kaanana

January 11, 1932 – December 31, 2018

Oberle Kaanana peacefully passed away in his sleep at Yukio Okutsu Veterans State Home in Hilo, Hawaii on December 31, 2018 at the age of 86. He was born on Maui at Pu’unene Hospital on January 11, 1932.

He is survived by his children Jac (Tobi) Kaanana and Oberle Haleakala “Holly” (Keith) Larsen. Along with Brother; George Kaanana.

He was predeceased by his Parents David (Ida K. Kahue) Kaanana Sr., Brothers; David Kaanana Jr. and Kimo Kaanana Sr., Sisters; Josephine Hilderbrand, Victoria Pilialoha Kaanana and Ku’ulei Kaanana-Williams.

Memorial Services will be held from 6-9pm on Saturday, January 26, 2019 at Ballard Family Mortuary in Kahului. Cremation to follow and family request fresh flower leis.

Willis Marten Hall

July 28, 1981 – December 29, 2018

Willis Marten Hall, of Kailua Kona, Hawaii, passed away on December 29, 2018 in Kealakekua. He was born in Fairplay, Colorado on July 28, 1981. Willis worked as self employed in Information Technology.

He is survived by son Jesse Hall and daughter Jasmine Hall both of Kailua Kona; mother Margurite (Eric) Hixson of Anchorage, Alaska; father Marten (Prudence) Hall of Canon City, Colorado; brother Robert Bailey of Kailua Kona; sisters Lanessa (Christopher) Trueblood of Palm Desert, California; Michelle Hall of Canon City, Colorado; Jodi Leynse of Utah and a community of many friends and relatives.

Private services will be held.

Manuel Correa

March 31, 1930 – December 28, 2018

Services to be held on Saturday, January 19, 2019 at Ballard Family Mortuary Hilo- 570 Kinoole St. Family viewing at 8am to 9am, Public viewing 9am to 10am, followed by service and prayers. Family request casual/aloha attire.

Frank Yagodich

December 30, 1949 – December 24, 2018

Frank John Yagodich Jr., 68, loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on December 24, 2018 at Straub Hospital in Honolulu, Hawai‘i. Born in Pu‘unene, Maui on December 30, 1949 to the late Frank Sr. and Lily Yagodich, he lived a full and humble life. Frank leaves behind to cherish his memory, his devoted wife, Emmaline, loving son, Frank III, daughter-in-law, Jenny, and his pride and joy, grandson, La’akea. He is also survived by brother, Darrell (Monette), two sisters, Francine and Napua (Stephen Ripani) and a world of loving ‘ohana and friends. Frank was a baseball player, ’67 Baldwin grad, Vietnam Veteran, MPD Officer, and Maui Electric retiree, but his greatest achievement will always be his family. Please join us as we celebrate Frank’s life at Ballard’s Kahului, on January 11, 2019. Visitation will begin at 8:00 a.m., services at 9:30 a.m., and burial will follow at the Makawao Veteran’s Cemetery at 1 p.m. Aloha attire. We’d like to extend our deepest mahalo and aloha to everyone near and far who played a part in supporting Frank throughout his journey.