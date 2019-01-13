January 13, 2019 Weather Forecast

January 13, 2019 Weather ForecastJanuary 13, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated January 13, 2019, 5:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming west southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Overnight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Light east northeast wind.
Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. North northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kohala
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Light east southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
South Point
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Sunny, with a high near 81. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Calm wind.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph.
Looking Ahead
A weak high pressure ridge over the islands will continue to produce light winds over the state through Wednesday morning. A cold frontal system will bring showers into the Hawaiian Islands from the northwest on Thursday and Friday. A brief period of breezy northerly winds will develop behind the front as it passes on Thursday, becoming breezy trade winds on Friday as a high pressure system builds back in north of the state and the weakening cold front stalls near the Big Island.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov