January 13, 2019 Surf Forecast

HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Sunday January 20: The large northwest swell should be completing its journey later this morning as it reaches the rest of the Big Island waters. The swell has pretty much peaked or is peaking elsewhere at around 15 feet and 17 to 20 seconds, with the lowering process to begin later today, We will be monitoring this trend and update as necessary, as to whether or not to extend the warning or lower the warning to an advisory. A reinforcing northwest swell is forecast to begin rolling in late Monday and peak Tuesday. This swell will bring another round of warning level surf to the north and west facing shores. A gradual decline follows with surf falling below advisory levels by Thursday. Another moderately large pulse arrives Thursday night, and peaks Friday. This will lead to advisory level surf for the north and west facing shores. Only small background south swells should be expected.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Double overhead high NW long period swell.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with SE winds 15-20mph.

North West

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high WNW long period swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WSW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Head high NW long period swell with occasional 1-3′ overhead high sets.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high ESE wind swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 5-10mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT