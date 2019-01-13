High Surf Warning Issued for West Facing Shores

High Surf Warning Issued for West Facing ShoresJanuary 13, 2019, 6:36 AM HST (Updated January 13, 2019, 6:36 AM)
The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Warning for a large northwest swell to impact west facing shores of Hawai‘i Island from Kohala to South Point.
A High Surf Warning means there is a threat to life and property from dangerous surf.
Surf is forecast to build and peak today. The highest threat for coastal impacts may coincide with high tide at 8 this morning.
Due to the High Surf Warning, the following Closures are in effect:
- All County Beach Parks along the west facing shores from Keokea in North Kohala to Miloli‘i in South Kona will be closed today.
- Do take the following precautions:
- Oceanfront residents and beach-goers along affected shores are advised to be on the alert for high and dangerous surf.
- Boat owners and oceanfront residents should take action to secure their property.
- Closures of roads and beaches may occur without notice.