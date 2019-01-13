High Surf Warning Issued for West Facing Shores

The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Warning for a large northwest swell to impact west facing shores of Hawai‘i Island from Kohala to South Point.

A High Surf Warning means there is a threat to life and property from dangerous surf.

Surf is forecast to build and peak today. The highest threat for coastal impacts may coincide with high tide at 8 this morning.

Due to the High Surf Warning, the following Closures are in effect: