January 12, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 81. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Isolated showers. Increasing clouds, with a high near 75. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Today: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. West northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. West northwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming east southeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. South southeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 81. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Looking Ahead

Mostly dry conditions along with light trades will prevail across the state through the first half of the upcoming week. Showers will favor windward areas, except through the afternoon hours across leeward locations where clouds and a few showers associated with sea breezes will be possible. Rainfall accumulations, however, will remain limited with the dry air and stable conditions in place. A pattern shift will be a possibility through the second half of the upcoming week as a front approaches and moves into the area.

