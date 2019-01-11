South Hilo Crime Report: Jan. 4–10

Hawai‘i Police Department’s South Hilo Community Police responded to one burglary, three vehicle thefts and one vehicle break-in over the seven-day period from Friday through Thursday, Jan 4, to Jan. 10, 2019.

Two of the three stolen vehicles reported in this interval were not located as of publication time.

The complete list of crime locations and dates are as follows:

1 BURGLARY

On Jan. 9 between 4:30 and 7:15 p.m., unknown suspect(s) entered a residence located near the 500 block on Kino‘ole Street, via an unlocked front door. Removed was a wallet containing a First Hawaiian debit card.

3 VEHICLE THEFTS

On Jan. 4 between 11:30 a.m. and 4:45 p.m., unknown suspect(s) removed a blue 1998 2-WD Toyota Tacoma bearing Hawai‘i license plate ZHC959 that was parked within a yard located near the 1800 block of Auwae Road. Truck located on 01-06-2019.

On Jan. 7 between 1:30 and 3:16 p.m., unknown suspect(s) removed a 2018 KTM RC390 motorcycle bearing Hawai‘i license plate 166HPH that was parked within a parking lot located near the 100 block on Puainako Street. Motorcycle is black, orange and white with orange rims. Bike not located.

On Jan. 8 between 5:33 a.m. and 5:10 p.m., unknown suspect(s) removed a white 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, bearing Hawai‘i license plate 914HDU from a parking lot located near the 1200 block of Waianuenue Avenue. Truck not located.

1 VEHICLE BREAK-IN

On Jan. 8 between 2:45 and 3 p.m., unknown suspect(s) entered a silver 2010 Nissan Frontier truck while it was parked within the Carlsmith Beach Park parking lot near the entrance. Entry was made through the driver side door which had the window slightly lowered. Removed was a brown Levis wallet along with a purse with miscellaneous contents without their permission.