January 11, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 61. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 81. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers. Increasing clouds, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 7 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Light northeast wind becoming east 8 to 13 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. East northeast wind 11 to 14 mph.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 81. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Calm wind becoming east southeast 5 to 7 mph in the evening.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 81. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Looking Ahead

Mostly dry conditions along with light trades will prevail across the state through the weekend and into early next week. Showers will favor windward areas, except through the afternoon hours across leeward locations where clouds and a few showers associated with sea breezes will be possible. Rainfall accumulations, however, will remain limited with the dry air and stable conditions in place. Although confidence remains low being so far out into the forecast, a pattern change will be possible through the latter half of the upcoming week as a front approaches and moves into the area.

