Hilo Home Run Derby Set for Jan. 11

The More Than A Game coaching clinic and home run derby will wrap up a week of clinics and improvements to the Big Island Boys & Girls Club baseball fields on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, at the Walter Victor Complex in Hilo.

Watch Boston Red Sox MILB players Bobby Dalbec (3B), Ryan Fitzgerald (UI) and Jordan Weems (P) “hit ‘em out of the park.”

The clinic will be held at 3:30 p.m.; the home run derby begins at 4:30 p.m.

The Walter Victor Baseball Complex is located at 799 Piilani St.