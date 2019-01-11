AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Hilo Home Run Derby Set for Jan. 11

By Big Island Now
January 11, 2019, 9:02 AM HST (Updated January 11, 2019, 9:02 AM)
×

The More Than A Game coaching clinic and home run derby will wrap up a week of clinics and improvements to the Big Island Boys & Girls Club baseball fields on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, at the Walter Victor Complex in Hilo.The More Than A Game coaching clinic and home run derby will wrap up a week of clinics and improvements to the Big Island Boys & Girls Club baseball fields on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, at the Walter Victor Complex in Hilo.

Watch Boston Red Sox MILB players Bobby Dalbec (3B), Ryan Fitzgerald (UI) and Jordan Weems (P) “hit ‘em out of the park.”

The clinic will be held at 3:30 p.m.; the home run derby begins at 4:30 p.m.

The Walter Victor Baseball Complex is located at 799 Piilani St.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments