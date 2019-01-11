Golden Gallop Race Set for Feb, 2

The County of Hawai‘i will hold the Golden Gallop race at the West Hawai‘i Civic Center on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019.

This free 5K or 1 mile race is open to everyone, with special prizes awarded for those aged 55 and older.

No pre-registration is needed for this event.

This out-and-back race will start from the West Hawai‘i Civic Center, Bldg. B, at 8 a.m. and head south down the paved path on Ane Keohokalole Highway.

For more information regarding, contact Kelly at Hawai‘i County Parks & Recreation at (808) 327-3565 or email Kelly.Hudik@hawaiicounty.gov.