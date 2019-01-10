January 10, 2019 Surf Forecast

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND EAST FACING SHORES

Swell Summary

Outlook through Thursday January 17: The current long period north-northeast swell will decline through Friday, but will remain large enough to sustain High Surf Advisory conditions along north and east facing shores today. Otherwise, small to moderate northwest swells will persist through Friday. A large northwest swell will arriving late Friday night may increase surf to warning levels along north and west facing shores this weekend. This northwest swell will remain elevated into early next week, so advisory level surf may persist next Monday and Tuesday.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: 1-3′ overhead high NNE ground swell.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SSE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting SE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Waist high NNE ground swell with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNW 10-15mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high NW ground swell for the morning with occasional stomach high sets. This builds in the afternoon with sets up to chest high.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with N winds 10-15mph. Choppy/disorganized conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW 15-20mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high ESE wind swell with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with E winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting ENE 5-10mph in the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

