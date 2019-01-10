Suspect Charged With Disorderly Conduct & Assault

The Hawai‘i Island Police Department has charged a 36-year-old male in connection with a behavior disorder report on Pu‘u Huluhulu Road in the Lalamilo Farm Lots area.

On Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2019, at 4:51 p.m., officers from the South Kohala District responded to Pu‘u Huluhulu Road for a report of an individual male yelling and swearing at residence and children at a horse riding lesson. When a resident contacted the individual to see if he could help, he was struck by the male individual in the face.

As a result, Daniel Walker was arrested and charged for disorderly conduct and assault in the third degree. He is being held at the Kealakehe Police Detention Center in lieu of $750 bail pending his initial court appearance in the Kona District Court.

Police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact Officer Ken Walker at (808) 887-3080.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.