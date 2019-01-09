January 09, 2019 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued January 09 at 3:30AM HST until January 10 at 6:00AM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Hilo

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 60. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Occasional showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 80. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. West wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 81. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 60. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Light east southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Windy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Sunny, with a high near 79. Northeast wind 7 to 11 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. West southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Light east southeast wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the evening.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 82. East southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Looking Ahead

Mostly dry conditions along with light winds will prevail across the state through the second half of the week and upcoming weekend. The best rainfall chances will remain over windward sections from Oahu to the Big Island through Thursday where remnant moisture associated with an old frontal boundary and light trades exist. Daytime sea breezes and overnight land breezes will overpower a rather weak trade wind flow elsewhere each day.

