January 09, 2019 Surf Forecast

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES

Swell Summary

Outlook through Wednesday January 16: The current long period north-northeast swell is expected to cause surf to reach the High Surf Advisory conditions along east facing shores later today, and near advisory levels for north facing shores. Otherwise, small to moderate northwest swells will persist through Friday. A large northwest swell arriving late Friday night may increase surf to the High Surf Warning criteria along north and west facing shores this weekend. This northwest swell will remain elevated into early next week, so advisory level surf may persist next Monday and Tuesday.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Shoulder to head high NNE long period swell for the morning with occasional 1-2′ overhead sets. This builds to well overhead high for the afternoon.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the S.

North West

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high NNE long period swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to shoulder high.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high SSW ground swell for the morning. The swell shifts more WNW and builds during the afternoon with occasional sets up to stomach high.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high ESE medium period swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with N winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W less than 5mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

