January 08, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Isolated showers before 7pm, then isolated showers after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. East wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kona

Today: Sunny, with a high near 81. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. East northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Northeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. East wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Point

Today: Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 18 mph becoming southeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 79. North northeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming south southeast in the morning.

Puna

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind.

Looking Ahead

The high pressure ridge north of the Hawaiian Islands will remain in a weakened state through Friday as several cold frontal systems pass to the north of the region. Large scale atmospheric stability will keep Hawaii in a mostly dry weather pattern with limited shower potential into the weekend. Light winds will allow local scale land and sea breezes to develop over each island through the week.

