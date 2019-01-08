HFS Federal Credit Union Offers 7 $2,500 Scholarships

College expenses can really stack up, with the cost of tuition books, and room and board fees required each year.

HFS Federal Credit Union continues to award scholarships to help local students achieve their dreams by helping them decrease the financial burden that often comes with pursuing higher education.

The application period for the HFS Scholarship Program is now open for Big Island students of the high school graduating class of 2019.

Through the program, the credit union will award seven $2,500 scholarships for a total of $17,500 to select students.

Scholarships will be applied towards tuition, books and other educational expenses.

Student members of HFS pursuing further education at a full-time accredited two- or four-year vocational-technical school, college or university are eligible to apply.

Recipients will be selected based on a variety of criteria, including academic performance, achievements, and community service.

For a complete list of requirements, or to apply, students may download the application, pick one up at any HFS FCU branch location islandwide, or inquire with their high school counselors.

Completed applications with supporting documents must be turned in to the HFS FCU or postmarked no later than Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.

Since the program’s inception seven years ago, HFS has awarded over $110,000 in scholarships that has helped over 45 of their student members with their first year of college expenses.

The credit union is proud to support the young minds that will lead the Big Island community, as members of the future workforce.

Previous recipients have gone on to study in fields such as education, law, medicine, art, automotive mechanics and more.

HFS Federal Credit Union is the largest credit union on the Big Island, serving over 49,000 members from six locations islandwide.

HFS FCU has supported the Big Island Community for over 80 years, holding onto the same sense of ‘ohana with a deep desire to help those in its communities to succeed and grow. Membership is open to all who live, work, worship, attends school, volunteers or participated in associations headquartered on the Island of Hawai‘i.

For more information about HFS FCU, call (808) 930-1400 or visit www.hfsfcu.org.