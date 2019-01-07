Obituary Notices: Week of Jan. 6, 2019

Anthony Chung

June 28, 1936 – December 29, 2018

Anthony Fook Choy Chung, 82, of Kahului, Maui passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. He was born on June 28, 1936, in Pu‘unēnē, Maui, to the late William and Dora Chung. Anthony, an experienced welder, worked for Fong Construction for many years, before retiring. He was a longtime fisherman and loved traveling with his family.

Anthony is predeceased by his brothers, Kenneth Chung and Patrick Chung. He is survived by his wife, Roseline Chung; son, Calvin Chung (Katherine); daughters, Debra Lorenzo (Mel), Valerie Kaauamo (Frank); sisters, Loretta Chung (Ernest – predeceased), Barbara Romero (Sal); grandson, Dana Kaauamo; granddaughters, Tiffany Inman (Ian), Kelcey Lorenzo, Jasmine Chung, Jessica Chung, Nicole Kaauamo; and his pet dog Cooper.Services will be held on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, at St. Anthony Church in Wailuku.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with Mass to follow at 11 a.m. Burial to be held at Maui Veteran Cemetery on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, at 9 a.m. The Chung Family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Elaine Williams and the Home Dialysis Care Staff, Dr. Howard Barbarosh, and the Emergency and ICU Staff at the Maui Memorial Medical Center.

Michael Clarence Benoit

November 19, 1934 – December 28, 2018

Michael Clarence Benoit, of Hawi, Hawai‘i, passed away on Dec. 28, 2018, in Hawi. He was born in Lafayette, Louisiana on Nov. 19, 1934. Michael worked as a plasterer in construction.

He is survived by sons Michael (Janice)Benoit of Shadow Hills, California; Richard (Sylvia) Benoit of Palmdale, California; daughters Ingrid (Robert) Clark of Hawi; Anita (Steve) Norman of North Hills, California; Teresa (Michael) Donahue of Little Rock, California; Vickie Edwardson of Fullerton, California; Brenda (Bill) Graves-Leifermen of Palmdale, California; sisters Rita Harper of North Bend, Washington; Teresa Sinn of Hunington Beach, California; Priscilla (Chuck) Hiers of Fountain Valley, California; sister-in-law Patricia Benoit of Cypress, California; ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Private services will be held.

Elsihter Moses Inoke

December 10, 1951 – December 27, 2018

Elsihter Moses Inoke, 67, of Wailuku, Maui, passed away on December 27, 2018, at Maui Memorial Medical Center. She was born on December 10, 1951, in Pohnpei, FSM.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, at St. Anthony Church, Wailuku; mass will begin at 8 p.m.; burial will be held in Pohnpei, FSM.

Elsihter is survived by her sons, Francis Inoke (Mina), Ferdinand Inoke, Frankie Inoke (Angie), Franklin Inoke (Maemau); daughters, Francileen Albert, Berleen Inoke, Jaycelynn I. Untlan (Mike); brothers, Salpery Moses, Rensper Moses; sisters, Beauter M. Hainrick, Rensely Moses; 33 grandchildren; and 5 great grandchildren.