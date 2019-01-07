January 07, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 10%.

Monday: Isolated showers before 7am, then isolated showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. East northeast wind around 6 mph becoming west in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 82. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 10%.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 65. Light east northeast wind.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph.

Waimea

Today: Isolated showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a southeast wind 14 to 17 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly between 7pm and 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers before 7am, then isolated showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Northeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. South southeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 10%.

Monday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. East northeast wind 10 to 14 mph becoming south southeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

South Point

Today: Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 20 mph becoming south in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Puna

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 10%.

Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northeast wind around 7 mph becoming west in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east wind 7 to 15 mph becoming north in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 10%.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 65. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

Looking Ahead

The Hawaiian Islands remains in a dry light wind weather pattern for the foreseeable future under the influence of a subtropical ridge. Several low pressure systems will continue to pass north of the islands through the week with the southern tail of each associated cold front breaking down the ridge north of the state as they pass. Light winds will allow smaller scale land and sea breezes to dominate from Tuesday onward. A strong trade wind inversion aloft will keep cloud heights low with mostly dry weather conditions.

