January 07, 2019 Surf Forecast

Swell Summary

Outlook through Monday January 14: Small to moderate northwest swells will persist through Friday, while the trade wind swell will gradually diminish early this week. A long period north-northeast swell arriving late Tuesday may cause surf heights to reach the High Surf Advisory criteria along east facing shores starting Wednesday. This swell will gradually diminish Thursday and Friday. A much larger northwest swell is expected to arrive Friday night. This swell may cause surf heights to reach the High Surf Warning thresholds along north and west facing shores next weekend.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

Surf: Chest to shoulder high E medium period swell.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SE winds 10-15mph.

North West

Surf: Ankle to knee high SW ground swell for the morning going more WNW during the day.

Conditions: Clean in the early morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Choppy/sideshore current conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting SW 15-20mph.

West

Surf: Knee high SW ground swell for the morning with occasional thigh sets. This builds a bit during the afternoon.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

South East

Surf: Chest to shoulder high ESE medium period swell.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ENE.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

